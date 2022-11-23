Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

