Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.03 ($0.02). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 799,996 shares changing hands.

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.81.

Get Haydale Graphene Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Haydale Graphene Industries

In other Haydale Graphene Industries news, insider David Banks bought 735,585 shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,711.70 ($17,395.89).

About Haydale Graphene Industries

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers and other nanomaterials; and installed SiC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.