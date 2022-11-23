Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hayward were worth $93,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,613,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Hayward by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 650,330 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Hayward by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,185,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 504,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,341,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

HAYW stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

