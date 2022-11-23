Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. 563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.