Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTC:HMNTY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.00. 563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a property platform. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
