Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Leigh-Ann Russell Acquires 2,000 Shares

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Leigh-Ann Russell bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,170 ($13.83) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($27,669.39).

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Shares of HILS stock opened at GBX 1,176 ($13.91) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,013.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,144.21. Hill & Smith PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 859 ($10.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,884 ($22.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £940.92 million and a P/E ratio of 1,927.87.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.