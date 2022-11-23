Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stake Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.63. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

