Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $234.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $234.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.56. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

