Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.80 and traded as high as $18.17. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 31,059 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $206.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 5.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.