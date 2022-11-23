Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $599.61

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.61 ($7.09) and traded as high as GBX 603.60 ($7.14). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 602.80 ($7.13), with a volume of 1,133,694 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.22) to GBX 620 ($7.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.63) to GBX 660 ($7.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 937 ($11.08) to GBX 800 ($9.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 839 ($9.92).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,057.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Howden Joinery Group

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 559 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £32,830.07 ($38,820.00). In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,961.

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.