Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 4.6 %
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
