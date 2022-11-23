IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAA were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in IAA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in IAA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $52.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.