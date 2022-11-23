IMAC (NASDAQ:IMACW) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IMAC Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.