Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $35.60 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

About Imago BioSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.