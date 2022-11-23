Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $35.60 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imago BioSciences
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.