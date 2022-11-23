Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.57

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $7.20. Immersion shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 325,056 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $240.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,152.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 574,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,594.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,152.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 574,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,594.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,384 shares of company stock worth $237,299. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immersion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 708,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 88.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,902 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 128.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 7.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 454,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immersion

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.