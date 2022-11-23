ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 89.04% from the stock’s previous close.

IMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.