Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

