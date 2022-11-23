Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 28,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 5,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

