Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Trading 0.7% Higher

Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.16. Approximately 28,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average daily volume of 5,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.