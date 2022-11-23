Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) PT Lowered to $14.00

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 422.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impel Pharmaceuticals

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.