Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) PT Lowered to $14.00

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 422.39% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of IMPL stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.75.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
