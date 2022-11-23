Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110,275.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. engages in the business of operating and developing of gold-bearing mineral processing operations in Peru. It holds 100% interests in the Chala One property located in Peru. The company also holds 90.14% interests in the Kori One property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

