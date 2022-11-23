Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €41.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €41.50 ($42.35) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.29) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($13.70) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.10).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

