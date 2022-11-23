Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 503,231 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Shares of IR stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

