Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $9.50. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 19,127 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 12,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,039,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,519,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 270,122 shares of company stock worth $2,397,486. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

