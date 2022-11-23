Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Shares Up 0.2%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. 39,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 76,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.
