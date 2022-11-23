Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 454 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.54.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.
