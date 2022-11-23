Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,860 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,295,706.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,307,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,486,616.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

