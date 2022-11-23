Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 1,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 6,260.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Company Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

