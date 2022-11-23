Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.82 on Monday. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $264,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intel by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 295.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,621 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Intel by 29.2% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 15,343 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

