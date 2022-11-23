InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,520 ($65.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 6,500 ($76.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($72.13) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($58.89) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($63.85) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,700 ($67.40).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,771 ($56.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,430.61. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($49.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,386 ($63.69). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,582.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,673.30.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

