InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Stock Price Up 6%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.06. 15,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 58,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $216.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in InterCure by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in InterCure by 9,567.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InterCure by 756.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterCure by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

