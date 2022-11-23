Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.17

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.17 and traded as high as C$26.29. Interfor shares last traded at C$25.99, with a volume of 165,128 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFP shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Interfor Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1.97.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

