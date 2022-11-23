International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) PT Raised to GBX 240

International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.25) to GBX 240 ($2.84) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDS. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 250 ($2.96) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price objective on shares of International Distributions Services in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of IDS opened at GBX 239.60 ($2.83) on Tuesday. International Distributions Services has a 1 year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.28). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 381.56.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

