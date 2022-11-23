Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $467.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $533.00 to $467.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.
INTU has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.11.
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.23 on Monday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The stock has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
