Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24,771.35

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24,771.35 and traded as low as $23,718.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $23,955.50, with a volume of 10,980 shares traded.
Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24,435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24,771.35.
