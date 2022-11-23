Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,118 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,856,000 after buying an additional 393,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,025,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after buying an additional 634,559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

INVH opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

