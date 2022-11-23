Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 234.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on IOVA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.50. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
