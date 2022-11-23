IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Down 1%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.15. 2,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

IperionX Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

