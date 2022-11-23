iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,911,000 after buying an additional 235,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

