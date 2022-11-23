iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 120.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

EXI stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $125.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.