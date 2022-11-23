iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

