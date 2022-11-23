iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.63

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.63 and traded as low as $24.68. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 362,401 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

