iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 288,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

