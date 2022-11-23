iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.36

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and traded as high as $43.45. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 210,411 shares changing hands.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 431,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 52,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 837.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 80,581 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

