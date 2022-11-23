ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.07

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.07 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.00). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 89.34 ($1.06), with a volume of 2,652,137 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.09) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.18) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 461.38 ($5.46).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 179.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £548.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.
