J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $146.14, but opened at $152.00. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $142.20, with a volume of 10,633 shares.

The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

