JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.92

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as high as $18.48. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 166,724 shares.
JAKK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.19.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
