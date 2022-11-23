JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.92

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.92 and traded as high as $18.48. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 166,724 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAKK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Articles

