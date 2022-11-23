JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $90.00 at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.55% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. JD.com has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.30 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

