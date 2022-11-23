JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. 44,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 31,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

