JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Trading Down 2.3%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.59. 44,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 31,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

JE Cleantech Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

