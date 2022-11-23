Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tokyo Electron Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $6.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.33. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

