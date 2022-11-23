John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Trading 2.9% Higher

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.51. Approximately 208,840 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 225,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.93.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $487.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.